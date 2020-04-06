Two weeks ago, I wrote that I was shocked by the pace of coronavirus deaths in Italy, where nearly 800 had died of the the disease in a 24-hour period.
Fourteen days later, shocking death tolls have slammed the United States, where 930 were reported Friday and 1,150 more were confirmed the next day. Through Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that 6,593 Americans had died from the killer virus.
Granted, the population of the United States (roughly 330 million people) is five-and-a-half times larger than Italy’s (about 60 million), meaning that the per capita death rate is much lower in the U.S.
Still, the pace of deaths on American soil is distressing.
When you compare it to the weekly death rates of the top killers annually in the United States, you can see just how dire the coronavirus threat is to Americans.
Only our two most rampant killers — heart disease (about 12,451 deaths weekly) and cancer (11,521) would outpace COVID-19’s current pace of about 7,000 deaths a week. These figures come from the CDC and are from 2017, the most recent year with complete statistics on the causes of death in the United States.
Some have said that the coronavirus is no more dangerous than more familiar viruses. But consider this: The flu/pneumonia kills about 1,070 Americans weekly, a daily toll for the coronavirus now. It’s killing at a far faster rate than our country’s other most prolific killers, as well: accidents (3,268 deaths weekly), chronic lower respiratory diseases (3,080), stroke (2,815), Alzheimer’s disease (2,335) and diabetes (1,607).
Unlike most of these causes, COVID-19 is communicable, multiplying its danger to our country and the world while we shelter in our homes and wonder what the future might hold. Fortunately, a vaccine will likely be available to the public within a year and a half.
In the meantime, Madison County, like the rest of the world, is suffering. We’ve had nine deaths, reported through Saturday, attributable to COVID-19.
As of Saturday, Madison County had 79 positive tests for COVID-19, including 62 confirmed cases in the seven-day stretch ending Saturday, an average of about nine new cases a day. If that pace keeps up (and it will likely accelerate), we would have 234 new cases by May 1, bringing us to a total of 313 at that point.
It’s difficult to say what percentage of coronavirus cases in the county have been diagnosed, but the fact that through Sunday just 310 (0.02%) of the county’s 130,000 residents had been tested, it’s likely that less (maybe much less) than 25% of infected local people have been diagnosed.
Using that conservative percentage estimate and multiplying the prospective 313 cases by day, it’s likely that we’d actually have about 1,200 people infected in the county by May 1. That would make Columbia University’s projection for our county, referenced in my March 23 column, fairly close to our reality.
Columbia had projected that, under moderate public health measures, Madison County would have 1,300 cases by May 1. As bad as that sounds, the Columbia model predicts a steep climb in cases — if only moderate measures are maintained — through the summer: 19,000 cases by June 1; 73,000 cases by July 1, and 91,000 cases (70% of the county’s population) by Aug. 1.
More extreme measures, such as requiring anyone out and about in the county to wear a mask, or forbidding anyone to leave their home for anything other than food or medicine, would greatly reduce the infection rate. According to the Columbia model, extreme measures would reduce our local infections to just 5,600 (just 4% of the county’s population) by Aug. 1.
What all of these statistics tell us, loud and clear, is that local health officials should impose more severe measures — and that we should all follow them.
