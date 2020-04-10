ANDERSON — Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said calls involving child offenses – where the child is a victim – or runaway calls are up compared to the same time last year.
Mellinger said that in 2019 from March 1 to April 1, his department received 36 calls involving children. For the same period in 2020, they have had 62 calls.
“Most are runaway reports,” he said.
Mellinger is asking people to check on friends or loved ones who are living alone or are homebound by phone.
“Any type of concern in which they cannot make contact with that person, feel free to call 911 and ask for a welfare check,” he said. “Dispatch and deputies or officers will coordinate those either via phone or (by) responding to the address.”
Mellinger said the daily routine for law enforcement has changed substantially during the COVID-19 crisis.
“Calls for service or assistance are down,” he said. “Traffic stops have been reduced due to social distancing, but we’ll stop all serious violators regardless.”
He said his department is taking more reports by cellphone to cut down on physical interactions with the public. “We are assisting some agencies in getting meals to homebound, and I could see us even providing a variety of those services as long as our call volume is down,” said Mellinger.
He said about a dozen or less people have been cited into court for the travel restriction, and while they are not pulling people over to determine if they are in compliance with the restriction, if someone is stopped for other reasons it is added to their charges.
“We would only pull people over for the travel restriction if the restriction is raised to a much higher level,” Mellinger said. “I correspond with the superintendent of State Police three to four times per week and we confer on this subject because we want a consistent approach.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.