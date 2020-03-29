ANDERSON — The Madison County Health Department reported Sunday that six more county residents have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the health department, said Sunday the total number of residents that have tested positive is now at 18.
That number has increased by 14 people over the past three days.
Grimes said the latest positive tests were for three women and three men residing in the county.
The female patients are 99, 92 and 38 years old. The male patients are 95, 89 and 87 years old.
Five new positive tests in Madison County were reported Saturday by the Indiana State Health Department, while three cases were reported Friday.
Grimes said there could be several more positive tests for county residents by Monday.
Data provided by the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,514 positive tests statewide with 32 deaths reported. A total of 9,830 people have been tested.
The state data is showing that 52% of the people testing positive are women, with the largest population of positive tests by age being 50 to 59 years and 60 to 69 years old at 18% statewide.
For Madison County, 67% of the positive tests are women and the largest age groups are for those residents between the ages of 60 and 69 and over the age of 90 at 17%.
“During these times, it is important to check on older neighbors, and older family members,” Grimes said Sunday. “But check on them by telephone or through a window to prevent the spread of the virus.”
She said it’s important for younger people to stay home, to not hang out with friends, to not embrace each other and maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet.
