Small businesses face big impacts of pandemic

ANDERSON — “For sale” reads the sign in the front window of what used to be the Farm Society restaurant.
After opening to the public in 2018, the restaurant at 619 Jackson St. had to close its doors in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The public health crisis has negatively impacted the vast majority of small businesses across the nation.
The Senior Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE), a nonprofit funded in part by the U.S. Small Business Administration, surveyed 3,500 small business owners last year. SCORE released a report in December showing that just 34% said their operations were profitable, a decline of 19 percentage points from 2019.
Many small businesses in Madison County felt the pain acutely. Some didn’t survive.
“This pandemic was the cause of our demise,” said Tami Blevins, owner of the Farm Society. “There were no special occasions, no catering and no one driving to Anderson to eat.”
Blevins explained that even after the restaurant began offering delivery, it drew only half of the business it once did.
“It was a helpless situation that broke our hearts, and we are not the only business going through this,” she said.
The executive director of the Corporation for Economic Development in Madison County, Rob Sparks, noted that several kinds of businesses — such as buffet restaurants and personal services — have not seen their sales return to normal.
“Their model doesn’t work during a pandemic, and we have seen closures,” Sparks said. “The small business grants helped many, but getting things open fully is needed as soon as possible.”
Sparks anticipates that the pandemic will have long-term effects on local business operations.
“I would expect several of the sanitation protocols will remain,” he said. “From food preparation to manufacturing lines, much effort has been used to keep people as safe as possible, and I expect many of those processes to stay post-COVID.”
Sparks believes the way entrances, HVAC systems, offices and production space are designed and built will be changed permanently by the pandemic.
Sparks emphasized that some businesses in Madison County, both large and small, have done well despite the coronavirus.
“Those producing food for retailers have been very busy,” he said. “Restaurants able to ramp up carryout have reported doing more business year to date than when they had their dining rooms fully open.”
For Good’s Candy Shop in Anderson, sales were “back up and doing more” than they were in 2019, according to owner Randy Good.
“This past summer, I knew that people’s habits were changing,” Good said. “I was tasked with attracting those whose habits had been broken and making sure our guests’ habits were still being served. We were very aggressive with promotions and offerings, and everyone responded very kindly.”
Good noted that his online sales have increased significantly and are continuing to grow.
“We are almost finished building a new website which is more user-friendly, informative and thorough,” he said.
‘NO CHOICE BUT TO GO FOR IT’
The newly opened Collective Roots Market & Cafe, which uses locally sourced ingredients, has also had strong customer support during the pandemic.
“I started building this business two years ago,” owner Anna Ulam said. “The pandemic happened during construction, and financially I had no choice but to go for it in the middle of the pandemic.
“We are blown away by the community support,” she added. “We have an overwhelming community base and look forward to growing exponentially after the pandemic has passed.”
The Indiana Small Business Development Center (SBDC) offers resources during this unprecedented time.
“Especially during the first wave of assistance, we were extremely busy fielding questions about the details of applying for this assistance,” said Peggy Cenova, regional director of the East Central Indiana SBDC.
Cenova’s organization is on the “front lines” to answer questions, explain available assistance and listen to and advise clients.
“Through additional (Indiana) Small Business Association funding, we have been able to offer additional services, including website building and improvement, bookkeeping assistance and marketing assistance,” she said.
Cenova explained that the SBDC is assisting small businesses in pivoting toward new ways of serving their customers.
“Find where your customers are — online, on social media or delivering to their homes,” she advised. “Find the needs that your customers have, and design a way to meet those needs with the products or services that you now offer, or could adjust your business to offer.”