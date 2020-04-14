ANDERSON — The U.S. economy has been battered by layoffs and the shuttering of small businesses and other enterprises deemed nonessential in directives issued by officials at all levels of government.
More than 16 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, including at least 334,000 Indiana workers.
But several factories in Madison County have been minimally affected by social distancing guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Officials have reported only scattered layoffs and furloughs as they await ripple effects from other areas. In some cases, the evolving dynamics of the pandemic are actually increasing demand for products and services from certain companies.
For example, Red Gold’s production facilities in Orestes and Geneva continue to operate at near full capacity as demand for tomato products accelerates. Despite business at most restaurants being dramatically curtailed by state and local stay-at-home orders, those products are flying off grocery store shelves as people prepare more meals at home.
“They can’t keep the product on the shelf, so we’ve actually jumped in there and shipped things right to the store,” says Red Gold Senior Vice President Tim Ingle. “People are learning to cook more, they’re making more meals at home and still trying to support local takeout. People maybe aren’t eating out as much, but they need to eat.”
At Sirmax’s Anderson plant, precautions were put in place even before Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an executive stay-at-home order on March 24.
‘We don’t have an assembly line where people are standing close to each other,” said Lorenzo Ferro, country manager for Sirmax. “The good thing is we were able to do that even two weeks before most of the restrictions were put in place here.”
The company has placed a few of the plant’s 37 employees on furlough, but has maintained three shifts and anticipates resuming normal operations as early as next week. But, Ferro cautioned, those plans remain fluid as company officials monitor COVID-19-related developments closely.
“Things are changing every day, so that (plan) could also change,” Ferro said. “We’re considering the forecast that our customers are giving us today. We’re in contact with them daily.”
Prairie Farms saw record one-week sales the week ending March 13, when many state and local governments issued stay-at-home orders and other social distancing guidelines. Though demand since then has slowed, the dairy company hasn’t had to lay off any workers and, in many ways, business is continuing as usual at its processing plants, a spokesman says.
“We lost the school milk and restaurants,” as product destinations, said Darin Copeland, public relations manager for Prairie Farms. “We’ve shifted our focus into the stores. At the end of this, it’s hard to say how this is going to play out. We’re doing our best to manage our way through it.”
Operations at NTN Driveshaft’s Anderson plant — which produces constant velocity joints for the automobile industry — could be affected if new car sales, which dropped nearly 38% in March, remain stagnant. Messages requesting comment left for plant officials went unreturned.
Ingle pointed out that at the outset of the pandemic, several economic indicators were more robust than they were when the Great Recession hit in 2008 and 2009. He anticipates that once the crisis passes, many of the additional safety protocols Red Gold has put in place at its plants and distribution centers will become standard practice.
“I think we’ll see it everywhere, not only the food companies, but in grocery stores, you’ll see some practices that become the new norm,” Ingle said. “People are going to be just a little bit sensitive to how quickly you go from social distancing to socializing again.”
