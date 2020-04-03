ANDERSON — The restaurant industry is among those hardest hit by government-mandated shutdowns as the coronavirus pandemic ravages the U.S. economy.
According to the National Restaurant Association, the industry could see sales decline by as much as $225 billion over the next three months. Restaurants laid off more than 3 million workers in March, and that number is expected to climb dramatically in the coming weeks.
But the downturn has provided a lift to a business segment that was already seeing steady growth before the pandemic. Drivers for third-party food delivery services such as Grubhub, DoorDash and others have seen orders surge in recent weeks as residents remain hunkered down at home.
“It’s been constant,” says Stacie Vosberg, who works for Grubhub and makes deliveries in Anderson, Pendleton, Daleville and Chesterfield. “When I’m on duty, we’re getting orders all the time.”
Concerns over COVID-19 have prompted many restaurants to rethink their business plans in an effort to accommodate restrictions put in place by federal, state and local health officials.
“As the restrictions continue, we are facing economic headwinds that will lead many restaurants to shut down operations, lay off workers, and end service in our communities,” said Sean Kennedy, executive vice president of public affairs for the National Restaurant Association, in a press release.
For several local restaurants, food delivery services are a lifeline that’s helping keep the lights on and prevent – or at least delay – the most severe economic fallout.
Quack Daddy Donuts in Pendleton has been able to maintain its staff of seven by resorting to accepting only carryout orders and making no-contact deliveries. Staffers are increasing their use of hand sanitizer and taking other precautionary measures to avoid becoming infected as well. The shop has scaled back its use of Grubhub in an effort to cut costs, but still uses the service on the weekends.
“It gives us a way to deliver to people who couldn’t get here,” said manager Alexis Williams. “Now that we’re not open for people to come in and dine, we’re still able to go out and let people know that we’re still here.”
Vosberg estimates that she makes as much as 80% of her income from her Grubhub work, which has included making deliveries locally for the Pittt Barbecue and Grill, Ruby Tuesday and Fazoli’s.
“I’m a single parent, and this is a huge income for me,” she says. “With the no-contact delivery, it’s pretty brilliant because businesses can still thrive, and people can still enjoy the freedom of eating out.”
The ability to deliver meals has been vital for the Pittt Barbecue and Grill in Anderson, which has seen its daily customer base of between 150 and 200 dwindle to between 15 and 20 Grubhub deliveries a day.
“They’re a tremendous help,” says Guy Dell, one of two employees still working the grill at the restaurant. “They bring stability, just knowing that you’re able to go to work and provide for yourself. It means a lot.”
With little certainty about when health-related restrictions might be lifted, Williams anticipates adhering to a scaled-back system of accepting only phone orders, cashless payment and curbside pickup.
‘We’re not handling cash,” she said. “We’ll see them out there and ask their name from a distance, then we’ll hand off the order. We’re trying to have no contact and still provide for the community.”
