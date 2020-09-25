ANDERSON – District superintendents throughout Madison County and surrounding areas maintained the instruction offered to special education students throughout the pandemic was equal to that of mainstream students.
Though teachers have made themselves available online, in many instances, they have gone to the homes of their students or met them elsewhere to work with them.
Still, some parents have expressed concerns about the remote education of both mainstream and special education students when they were sent home to complete the 2020-21 school year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic following spring break in March.
In spite of the positive picture they initially painted, the superintendents’ doubts about the quality of instruction online during the spring was evident in their later insistence that students needed the option for in-person instruction because most can learn better that way.
At Anderson Community Schools, the only district that started the 2020-21 school year virtual-only for an extended period, parents of special education students in particular have implored the district at the last two Board of Trustees meetings to return to in-person instruction.
Students will have the option of in-person instruction starting Monday.
All districts now offer in-person and virtual education, the decision for which is left to the discretion of families. But the superintendents said eLearning never was intended as an extended instruction option, and most districts have put together committees to develop more robust virtual models.
Some parents of special education students would prefer to return their children to in-person instruction, but are opting to keep their children at home when they have underlying health conditions that make doing so risky.
