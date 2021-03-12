Sports a whirlwind of uncertainty during crisis

ANDERSON — A year ago this month, the sports world came to a virtual standstill.
The final high school athletic event of Indiana’s 2019-20 academic year was the state championship for gymnastics in mid-March. It was held with no fans in attendance, recalled Sandra Walter, assistant commissioner of the Indiana High School Athletic Association.
IHSAA spring sports were all canceled: no baseball or softball, no track and field, no tennis for girls, no golf for boys.
Scholastic sports picked up again in the summer and fall, though there were restrictions. Safety protocols implemented across the nation were also mandated by the athletic programs in Madison County and across the state — but at least most of the contests could take place.
“All of our teams who were playing fall sports could only practice in small groups of 10 to 12, and everyone involved was required to wear a mask,” said Robert Faulkens, assistant commissioner of the IHSAA.
It was an unusual experience for athletes in the Madison County area.
“The lack of team bonding is something that we have missed this year a lot because of COVID,” said Erikka Hill, a Shenandoah senior who plays volleyball and basketball and won a shot put state championship in track and field.
“It’s hard to get good team chemistry when we aren’t allowed to see each other outside of practice and our games.”
The pandemic also was challenging in many ways for coaches, athletic directors and fans.
“I have been doing this for around 20 years, and this was by far the most difficult of all of those years,” Anderson High School Athletic Director Steve Schindler said.
When Schindler receives a phone call, he worries it will be about one of two things.
“It’s either a parent calling me and telling me that their child has tested positive, which means I probably have to quarantine my team,” he said. “Or it’s another school calling me and telling me one of their kids has quarantined. And either way, we’re going to have to cancel a contest.”
This was and still is a fear for schools across the county. When a contest is canceled, athletic directors have to try and find a new date and new people to work the events.
That includes game officials, bus drivers for away games and people who work the venues. All have to be contacted and rescheduled. Schindler said this can involve multiple calls to as many as 25 people.
COMMUNICATION ‘THE HARDEST PART’
For the IHSAA, the administrative challenge was enormous.
“Honestly, the hardest part of the job this year has been communication with parents of the athletes,” the IHSAA’s Walter said.
Although her office might receive 100 or more calls a day, she said, “We need to receive and respond to each one as if it’s the first, because they need to be heard, they need an explanation, they need their why, and we all owe it to them to give them that.”
Locally, it took a team effort among administrators, coaches, parents, athletes and local government to bring sports back.
At the beginning of the academic year, each local school was required to submit a plan to the Madison County Health Department. After that plan was reviewed, the schools were told how many spectators would be allowed at their fall events. The same process was followed for winter and spring seasons.
Though COVID brought on many challenges, it also triggered some changes that will benefit schools.
“Something that we didn’t do before that we will probably keep after the pandemic is the selling of our tickets online,” said Frankton High School Athletic Director Brent Brobston. “It completely cut out the passing around of the same dollar bill.”
A year after the shutdown, there still hasn’t been a full crowd at a Madison County sporting event. In order for that to happen, Faulkens believes, from 80% to 90% of the population will need to be vaccinated.
The state and county health departments will need to see herd immunity.