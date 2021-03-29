ANDERSON — On Monday the state expanded vaccine eligibility to Hoosiers age 30 and older, making the shot available to an additional 840,000 residents.
Eligibility is set to expand again on Wednesday to those ages 16 and older.
Of the three vaccines available, only Pfizer is approved for ages 16 and 17. Hoosiers scheduling an appointment for someone under the age of 18 should make sure Pfizer is used at the clinic chosen.
The free shot can be scheduled at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
The Madison County Health Department was busy making plans to administer 2,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine over the next two weeks but was notified by the state that the shipment was smaller than expected.
"Everything we do is kind of touch and go at the moment because the state's just not so sure if they're going to receive what they think they're supposed to," said Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department.
"We're trying to be diligent about planning and not being last minute," she added. "However, there's just that fine line between planning and being organized and ready to go and then not having the supply that we think we're going to."
Plans are set for a clinic using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Monday, April 5 at Hoosier Park. Grimes expects 1,000 doses to be administered that day.
The Indiana State Department of Health is bringing a mobile clinic to Anderson in an effort to administer 600 doses over three days.
The effort will focus on minority populations and is a joint effort between Indiana Black Expo Anderson Chapter, the Minority Health Coalition of Madison County and the local and state health departments.
The clinics will be Tuesday in the annex of St. Mary’s Church at 320 E. 11th St., and Wednesday and Thursday at the Anderson Zion Family Life Center at 2008 Rev. J.T. Menifee St. All three will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Madison County Health Department is expecting a larger one-time shipment of Moderna soon.
"Once we get notification that it's actually being shipped, then we will plan additional clinics, hopefully pop-up clinics around the county," Grimes said.
