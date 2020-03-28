ANDERSON — Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources is reminding Hoosiers that Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order allows for outdoor activity as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.
“Outdoor activities, and travel to and from those activities, are still permitted,” said the DNR on its website. “This includes hiking, biking, fishing, boating, birding, hunting, camping, geocaching and other self-directed legal activities. Hoosiers should practice social distancing while participating in these activities.”
Also, 2019-2020 basic hunting and fishing licenses and stamps set to expire at the end of the month have been extended until May 22.
For the spring statewide wild turkey season opening April 22, hunters will need a 2020 spring turkey license and valid game bird habitat stamp.
At Mounds, the trails, canoe launch, restrooms and campground are open, and entrance fees have been temporarily suspended.
Camping reservations need to be made in advance online or by phone.
The park office and nature center are closed, but staff are still working in the park, said Mounds naturalist Kelly Morgan.
While in-person programming has been postponed through April 30, Morgan has been using Facebook to engage followers.
“People can check in with us on Facebook. We’re trying to put what wildflowers are blooming in the park and where they can find them and some history about Mounds,” Morgan said.
Austin Breeden is camping at Mounds Sate Park with his dog Kasey.
A week after returning to his job at Wearly Monuments, he was laid off and won’t be called back until after the executive order closing non-essential businesses is lifted.
“I’m OK with it,” said Breeden. “I’d love to be back at work, but at the same time I’d love a vacation.”
He thought about camping at Summit Lake but decided to park his RV at Mounds since he was born and raised in Anderson and is familiar with the area.
“Some friends were here and we went for a walk this morning,” said Breeden.
