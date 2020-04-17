ANDERSON – The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting that four more Madison County residents have died from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported Friday that 28 county residents have died from the virus. According to the report, the county has 305 positive test results for the coronavirus and a total of 1,185 people have been tested in the county.
The Madison County Health Department reported Friday that 32 local residents have died as a result of the coronavirus virus.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the health department, said 24 people have died at Bethany Pointe Health Campus and a total of 27 people have died in long-term care facilities in the county.
Grimes said its save to assume the virus is present in all 13 long-term care facilities in Madison County.
State officials said the difference in the numbers being reported was because some of the deaths were suspected from coronavirus and patients were not tested.
A total of 1,092 people in the county have been tested, with 26% testing positive for COVID-19.
Statewide, the number of deaths from COVID-19 increased by 42 to 519, with the number of positive tests at 10,154, a climb of 642.
Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana State Health Commissioner, said Friday that the state analyzed 7,955 COVID-19 patients and found that 2,713, or 35%, went to emergency rooms.
Box said 2,026, or 26%, were hospitalized and approximately 6,000 were sent home to recover.
She said 12% of the analyzed patients died.
Also Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported that 21.9% of the 2,960 intensive care unit beds available in the state are occupied by COVID-19 patients and 13.8% of the 2,872 ventilators are being used by virus patients.
Both of those figures from the state are down from the previous day.
Madison County continues to rank fifth in the state in deaths from COVID-19, according to the state dashboard.
Marion County is reporting 182 deaths. Lake County has 44, Hamilton County, 31 and Johnson County.
Madison County has the state's 13th largest population (129,641), according to 2018 census estimates. Marion County (944,523), Lake County (486,849) and Hamilton County (316,095) rank first, second and fourth, respectively, for population in the state.
The population of Johnson County is 156,225.
