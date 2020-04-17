INDIANAPOLIS — Although the state’s stay at home order will be extended through May 1, plans are being formulated to reopen Indiana’s economy.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Friday that he will extend the executive order for Hoosiers to stay home except for essential travel through the end of April.
The executive order will be tweaked to make appropriate accommodations, including elective procedures at hospitals.
Holcomb stressed the state is in a planning phase over the next two weeks and wants to position the state to loosen up restrictions when it’s safe.
The state will monitor hospital capacities between now and May 1.
The governor wouldn’t predict when everyone would return to work.
“The way we do business will be different,” Holcomb said.
He said the majority of Indiana residents are adhering to the guidelines and the state is making progress in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
“We’re planning on a safe reopening of certain sectors of our economy,” Holcomb said.
The state has sent letters to 17 different associations seeking a response by Wednesday on how to resume operations in Indiana.
Holcomb said the letters were sent to manufacturers, small businesses, tourism, hospitals and local units of government.
“We’re going through every sector,” he said. “We didn’t want to act like we have all the answers right now.
“We don’t want to prematurely change what we’re doing,” Holcomb said. “That’s why we want to put together a plan.”
Holcomb said some areas of Indiana that have not been as greatly impacted by the coronavirus could roll out of the stay-at-home order sooner than other areas of the state.
Indiana has joined with several other Midwestern states including Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Wisconsin to work together for restarting the local economies.
“We want to share information as we move forward,” Holcomb said. “We are reviewing all the ideas. We will work with other governors.”
He said Indiana in the days ahead will build up strategic state supplies of personal protective equipment.
“We want to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19,” Holcomb said. “We have flattened the curve. Our goal is to be able to handle anything in the future.”
It was announced that Indiana has begun distributing additional $600 unemployment benefit payments being provided by the federal government.
The $600 payments are in addition to the amount provided by the state to workers who have become unemployed in the past month.
The state is expected to send out $200 million in payments by Monday.
