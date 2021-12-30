ANDERSON — As the winter break draws to a close and the spread of COVID-19 has bumped Madison County into the Indiana State Department of Health’s red advisory level, superintendents wrestled Thursday with how they would approach the surge in their own districts.
After a morning advisory meeting Thursday with officials from the Madison County Health Department, most local superintendents, including Melissa Brisco at Alexandria Community Schools, Joe Brown at Elwood Community Schools and Mark Hall at South Madison Community Schools reported plans to return to in-person classes Monday.
“We are monitoring closely the updates to COVID-19 guidance at the federal, state and local levels and will communicate any operational changes to our COVID-19 safety plan to staff, parents and guardian, as students, as needed,” said Anderson Community Schools spokesman Brad Meadows.
“Our mask mandate remains in place, and we will continue to focus on social distancing and sanitizing surfaces when students return next week.”
ACS did not start the 2020-21 school year in-person and had to return to online learning after attempting to return to in-person learning. The district committed in February to keeping students in person at the insistence of parents.
Frankton-Lapel Superintendent Bobby Fields said students still will be required to mask, and the district will follow the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that are expected to shorten the number of days in quarantine for students who do not show symptoms. Though some parents have lobbied for a change to the district’s masking police, the school board kept it in place and said they would revisit it after the holidays.
Commander Jill Barker, superintendent at Anderson Preparatory Academy, said those students who want to will be able to return in-person when classes resume Tuesday.
However, about 95 of the school’s 785 students attended APA Online last semester, she said.
“Families that want to switch to APA Online will be permitted to do so following those protocols and deadlines.”
