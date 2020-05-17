ANDERSON – There is good news for local taxing units as a result of the spring property tax collections.
Madison County Auditor Rick Gardner said Friday that as of last Tuesday, the county has received $45.5 million in property tax collections to be distributed to local taxing units on June 10.
Gardner said the $45.5 million didn’t include automatic payments received from taxpayers who had the money deducted from checking accounts.
He said the normal collection for the spring tax payments is approximately $66 million.
“I think everyone will be in good shape,” Gardner said. “The citizens came through. I think those that could pay their taxes did.”
He said there will be a second property tax distribution to local government units in July after extended payments for spring taxes are received.
Gardner said some property owners may wait and pay all their taxes in the fall, but they will have to pay a 10% penalty.
He said as of Thursday, the county has an operating balance of $2.5 million.
“The county’s finances are not far from what we expected,” Gardner said. “Claims are down because the courthouse has been closed.
“We will make it until the settlement,” he said of county finances. “The pandemic hasn’t hurt us financially at this point in time.”
Madison County Treasurer Dan Girt said county taxpayers are coming through and a lot of them are paying on time with some still paying the full year’s property taxes in the spring.
“We really won’t know for sure probably for two more weeks where the tax collections are going to be as compared to last year,” he said. “With the governor giving a grace period of 60 days where we don’t charge any penalties, I think there will be quite a bit of tax collected after the due date, but by July 10.”
Girt said the county is still required to make the spring tax settlement in June.
“In two weeks, we’ll have a pretty good idea of where we’re going to be with on-time payments as compared to where we were last year,” he said.
Girt said the impact of lost revenues from all sources won’t be known until 2021.
“As far as projects go, where we’re going to start feeling the effect is when we start budgeting for next year,” he said. “As I understand it, the taxes we’re collecting this year are going to be funding the county budgets going into next year.
“I think in talking to different people over the time, they say next year is when we’re going to start seeing the pinch of this, depending on what tax collections are,” Girt said.
Reporter Andy Knight contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.