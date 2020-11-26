ANDERSON — Thousands of free Thanksgiving meals were delivered across the county on Thursday as part of a community collaboration.
The Christian Center led the effort with a big boost from Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, which donated and prepared most of the turkey and ham needed.
“If one person gets fed, we’ve done what we’re called to do,” said Rob Spaulding, executive director of The Christian Center.
Enough food for about 3,000 meals was distributed to eight different locations including Elwood and the Monroe Township Trustee’s office, which code named the effort to deliver the meals “Operation Gobble Wobble.”
The Christian Center has offered meals at multiple locations before, but not on the scale they did Thursday.
“We’ve always thought that it would be nice to be able to plant around the county where people had easier access to a free Thanksgiving meal,” Spaulding said. “We’ve thought about that for the last three years, and COVID just made the expansion of that happen much quicker.”
In August, James Warner announced the Community Thanksgiving Dinner, held each year in Anderson since 1982, would be canceled due to the pandemic.
“When that was cancelled, we just really felt the call that we needed to step up and provide as many meals as we could in as many locations,” Spaulding said.
Deborah Dunham, Chesterfield clerk-treasurer, led a team of volunteers delivering 125 meals out of the Millcreek Civic Center.
“We’re going to make it a tradition,” said Dunham.
The Anderson Housing Authority distributed 300 meals from the Joyce Delores Foggs Resident Center at Westvale Manor.
“We’ve been delivering all over the city, just anywhere people need it,” said Kim Townsend, executive director of AHA.
Spaulding sees distributing the meals across the county through partnerships continuing after the pandemic is over.
“For us, the worse thing we can do with 2020 is to fail to remember the lessons that 2020 is teaching us,” he said. “This is a great example of that. Maybe this is a great way of doing this because it’s all about collaboration.”
