Cases jump overnight in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Indiana has risen to 126, according to the latest figures available on the Indiana State Department of Health website.
Three Hoosiers have died from the virus. A total of 833 have been tested.
Learn more ➡️ in.gov/coronavirus
------
Mounds State Park cancels all activities
Mounds State Park announced Saturday that all public programming at the park is canceled until further notice to comply with guidance for gatherings from the ISDH and Madison County Health Department. The park remains open for public use, with social distancing guidelines in place.
Information: http://stateparks.in.gov/7881.htm
