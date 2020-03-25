INDIANAPOLIS — The number of COVID-19 cases rose to 477 on Wednesday, according to daily figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health.
That's up from 365 on Tuesday.
So far, 14 Hoosiers have died from the virus and 3,356 have been tested.
Marion County leads the state with 266 cases. Madison County has 4.
Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive order to stay home went into effect at midnight Wednesday. All Indiana residents are asked to stay in their homes except for "essentials," which include getting groceries and picking up takeout and delivery. Nonessential businesses are to close to the public, and those who can work from home are instructed to do so.
Follow this story for updates throughout the day.
