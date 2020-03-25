INDIANAPOLIS — State health commissioner Kris Box said about 14 percent of those tested in Indiana have been positive for COVID-19, because the state is only testing those with severe symptoms or who have had direct contact with individuals who have tested positive.
Box spoke during a media briefing Wednesday to update the state's actions on trying to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Box said the two deaths reported today were in Howard and Hancock counties.
She emphasized that Indiana is very early in the outbreak and will continue to see cases rise.
Box said the state has received a second allotment of supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile and is working on a plan to distribute them to hospitals and counties in the greatest need.
Superintendent of Schools Jennifer McCormick also spoke Wednesday, thanking local school systems for the work they continue to do.
She also had a message for students.
"Students, make sure you are working hard. Make sure you stay positive. And make sure you are being a good partner," McCormick said.
McCormick outlined the four priorities for schools during this time:
- Ensure essential resources are getting to schools
- Providing academic support
- Engaging educators
- Preparing guidance for schools and districts
She said the state is also working to address childcare needs for workers in essential services. McCormick also noted that schools are donating masks, gowns and other personal protection equipment for distribution to hospitals.
Indiana cases rise to 477
INDIANAPOLIS — The number of COVID-19 cases rose to 477 on Wednesday, according to daily figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health.
That's up from 365 on Tuesday.
So far, 14 Hoosiers have died from the virus and 3,356 have been tested.
Marion County leads the state with 266 cases. Madison County has 4.
Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive order to stay home went into effect at midnight Wednesday. All Indiana residents are asked to stay in their homes except for "essentials," which include getting groceries and picking up takeout and delivery. Nonessential businesses are to close to the public, and those who can work from home are instructed to do so.
Follow this story for updates throughout the day.
