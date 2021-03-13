Transition to, from virtual education challenging

ANDERSON — From mental health concerns to logistical issues in the classroom, everyone in Anderson Community Schools has had to adjust to new circumstances during the pandemic.
Mental health and human connections have been two key casualties of COVID-19, said Anderson High School teacher Melinda Kennedy.
“Kids are tired of being entertained (online),” Kennedy said. “They want that connection.”
Mindi Haskett, mother of a fourth-grader at Tenth Street Elementary, said her son Lucas struggled with the lack of social opportunities and was eager to return to school, which he has now done.
There’s no “perfect solution” to educating children during the pandemic, Haskett said, but she appreciates the school system providing alternative educational opportunities.
“My son was able to fare OK with the virtual learning because I work from home and could manage his progress,” she said. “However, looking at the missing-work page each week, I’m unsure of the educational experience of other children.”
At the Anderson Community Schools board meeting Tuesday, Mark Finger, interim superintendent of public instruction, reported that the number of ACS students receiving a failing grade increased by 13% during the pandemic.
Such outcomes resonate with Haskett.
“I do worry about the months ahead with all of the children that are behind,” she said. “Will my child be bored at school while the others are ‘catching up’? Will those children just stay behind?”
Although many students were eager to return to school after studying at home, Kennedy, the Anderson High School teacher, said the transition was difficult for some.
“I have several students who came back from ISTEP who (weren’t) ready to return back to school for a lot of emotional reasons, like weight gain or perception of what people think,” she said. “There’s a lot of dynamics that go on behind the scenes that are not always taken into account.”
Kennedy said that speaking as both a teacher and as a parent of kids in high school and college, she feels the loss of human connection as reflected in “a hello or a touch on the shoulder.” She compared online teaching to being like a performer who has to take the stage without a live audience.
One of the challenges has been for teachers to quickly learn how to do online and hybrid teaching when they didn’t have much experience with it.
Hybrid learning became standard at many schools across the country in the past year. According to an Education Week Research Center survey in November, close to two-thirds of school district leaders said their school systems were using hybrid learning.
The required overhaul of the learning process has presented a steep learning curve to administrators, teachers and students alike, according to Eric Davis, ACS assistant superintendent.
“It’s been a learning process for all of us,” he said. “We know after COVID-19 we’re still going to offer some virtual offerings. We know now that we’re going to have to probably continue more at the elementary level.”
‘I LIKE WHEN KIDS ARE HERE’
Anderson High School teacher Rebecca Cronk, daughter of ACS interim Superintendent Joe Cronk, expressed her concerns about hybrid learning and how it might negatively affect students.
“If you strip away being able to see that teacher or that person throughout the year, I really think it hurts that kid socially and emotionally,” she said. “They don’t get to see their friends as much … . I feel very strongly that I like when the kids are here.”
Cronk added that she worries about hybrid learning taking away many of the advantages of classroom teaching.
“You can only get so much knowledge from watching a video, from watching me go through examples and speaking,” she explained. “What actually helps the kids in my class are the labs, the hands-on stuff that they need.”
As for the future of hybrid learning once COVID-19 has subsided, most educators prefer a return to in-person classrooms.
“I think there may be some demand for hybrid learning in some specialized situations,” Joe Cronk said. “I think at least in Anderson, Indiana, in our core group and our core constituency, direct face-to-face instruction is going to be the model that we will likely follow and be the model that will be most effective in our environment.”