Several local voters have predicted that the recent announcement of President Trump and the first lady testing positive for COVID-19 will have little impact on the election moving forward.
The White House announced Friday morning that the president is showing mild symptoms, following the president’s own Tweet of the news shortly after midnight.
Published poet and retired journalist David Allen worked for the Department of Defense for 21 years, spending 17 of those years as a far east correspondent for Stars and Stripes.
While no fan of President Donald Trump, who spent much of his campaign downplaying the seriousness of the virus, he does wish him a speedy recovery.
“I always feel bad for people,” Allen said. “I hope he doesn’t die or anything. I just hope that they get well enough to be able to be physically fit for moving day.”
He does wonder about the timing of the announcement.
“The guy is so crooked, you could almost think that perhaps he is all of a sudden positive for COVID so he doesn’t have to debate again because he did so poorly, or he’s looking for the sympathy vote,” said Allen.
He doesn’t believe this revelation will make a big difference in the election.
“I think his base is going to vote for him no matter what,” Allen said. “I don’t think this is going to change the opinion of any undecided or independent voters.”
Marsha Kitchen, the niece of Frederick D. Partlow, the first recorded person from Madison County to die of complication of COVID-19, said in spite of her family’s experience, she believes the Trumps will recover just fine based on statistics.
“I’m not really familiar with their existing health issues, but from what I’ve read, there are little indications COVID should be too detrimental to them,” the Frankton resident said.
Trump’s recovery shouldn’t interfere with the next scheduled presidential debate or the election in general because his quarantine period will be up, Kitchen said.
“Honestly, I don’t think there are many on the fence about who to vote for, so I don’t even think the debates will have much effect on the election,” she said.
Many people believe Trump’s relationship with the truth is shaky, with The New York Times recording what they say have been in excess of 20,000 lies since he was sworn into office in January 2017. Some have said they had to dig deeper to make sure the COVID announcement wasn’t fake news and said that although the president announced the news on his own Twitter account, he may not be positive at all and could be using COVID-19 to gain an edge in the election.
But Kitchen, who said she plans to vote for Trump “100%,” said she doubts that’s true.
“He has played down the seriousness of COVID, so why would he try to use that as a ploy to gain sympathy?” she said.
Joseph Dixon is the owner of African Audio and is a supporter of President Trump.
Dixon doesn’t believe the news will influence the outcome of the election.
“Anyone who would vote for Trump won’t change their mind,” he said. “The issues why they voted for him in the past still stand.”
Dixon said that a lot of people don’t know what to believe as the president didn’t seem to take the virus seriously in the past.
“He may be regretting some of the things he alluded to in the past about the coronavirus,” Dixon said. “I feel once he pulls through, he won’t downplay it. He might say it was just like having a cold.”
Dixon said he will continue to vote for Trump this election cycle.
“I believe it will change the view of Republicans on the virus,” he said.
Debar Lindsey, an Indianapolis resident who grew up in Anderson, voted for Trump and said she was saddened to hear he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19.
“I voted for him because I felt he would do great things, and he has because he has done almost everything he said he would do, but I’m on the fence right now,” she said. “He has done a lot of things for the Black community, the white community and even the Mexicans. He met with the president of Mexico. I see change coming.”
Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic is a turning point in the election and overshadows what good he has managed to do, Lindsey said. She believes it stood to affect the outcome of the general election in November and that he may use it now as a means of manipulating his fortune at the polls.
Lindsey said she is concerned about how the federal pandemic response has affected the Black community of which she is a member. For her, the pandemic is personal because her aunt and uncle, who live in Anderson, survived COVID-19.
“It definitely took a toll on everyone. And not being able to see them in the hospital and while they were quarantined was really hard,” she said.
If Trump survives his illness, Lindsey said he will use his own recovery as a reason to further diminish the seriousness of the pandemic.
If he does not, Lindsey said, she fears for how the succession and future of the nation will be handled.
“If he were to pass away, that would be very devastating for our country,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.