Over the past two weeks, the United States has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases in children.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 334 kids ages 17 and younger in the hospital suffering from COVID-19. This is a 58.1% increase from the previous seven-day period.
On Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor for the President, was featured on “Morning in America” where he discussed hospitalized children suffering from COVID-19.
“Virtually all, not 100% but close to that, of the children who are seriously ill in our hospitals from COVID-19 are children whose parents decided that they did not want to vaccinate them,” Fauci said.
Despite this rise in pediatric cases across the country, Madison County has not yet seen this wave.
In Nov. 2020, there were two reported cases of COVID-19 in children under the age of one, while in Nov. 2021, it rose to 6 cases. In Dec. 2020 there were seven reported cases, while there were 11 in Dec. 2021.
Similar to children under one, cases in children ages one to four rose between 2020 and 2021. In Nov. 2020 there were 12 cases, while in Nov. 2021 there were 21. In Dec. 2020, there were 22 cases and in Dec. 2021 there were 27.
Children under the age of five are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination, leaving them at a higher risk for infection.
While it seems that cases among children four and under are rising, cases in children five to 17 have decreased in Madison County.
In Nov. 2020, there were 100 reported cases, while in Nov. 2021, there were 66 cases. Similarly, in Dec. 2020 there were 120 cases, while in Dec. 2021, there were 107.
“It probably could have increased a whole lot more, but we have vaccines available to us for kids five and older,” said Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for the Madison County Health Department.
She noted that schools having mask mandates in place could have helped slow the spread between children.
Mellinger explained that previously, there were school systems in the county that did not have mask mandates and those schools experienced an abundance of COVID-19 cases. These schools also experienced mass quarantines due to the number of students exposed to COVID-19.
She noted that to compare the numbers of 2020 with those of 2021, you can’t ignore any contributing factors.
“There were times in 2020 where kids were at home, so were they at home or were they out and about with other kids,” Mellinger said.
Most Madison County schools will return from winter break on Monday. The CDC recommends masking in schools; however, it is ultimately up to the individual schools.
Students at Anderson Community Schools, for example, are now required to be masked at all times when at school. The mask mandate, which is set until at least spring break 2022, was announced at the school board meeting Dec. 14.
Mellinger recommends checking your child for symptoms daily before sending them to school.
“If your kids have symptoms, keep them home. If they’re sick with anything, keep them home,” she said.
Keeping kids home when they’re sick, whether with COVID-19 or another illness, prevents the spread of illness to other kids in school.
Before sending them back after an illness, Mellinger recommends having them tested for COVID-19.
In the coming week, the CDC is expected to update quarantine guidelines for schools.
