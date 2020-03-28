ANDERSON – The United Way of Madison County has launched a COVID-19 relief fund to meet the immediate and long-term needs of those economically impacted by the coronavirus outbreak in Madison County.
Even though the fund has just been created, immediate relief funding to Second Harvest Food Bank and The Christian Center has already been approved, according to a release from the United Way.
“These two partner organizations are on the front lines of this pandemic and needed immediate funding to support their work in providing food and shelter to those in need during this critical time,” said Nancy Vaughan, president of United Way of Madison County. “United Way was able to tap our discretionary fund to make it happen as quickly as possible.”
United Way of Madison County has also immediately expanded financial assistance for individuals and families through the THRIVE Network. Beginning April 6, THRIVE Network clients or those who would like to become clients of the Network can connect with THRIVE coaches to discuss available financial assistance.
Current THRIVE Network partner locations are the Anderson Impact Center, PathStone Corporation, Alternatives, Inc., Dove Harbor/Madison Park Church, Children’s Bureau and Stripped Love. Additional THRIVE Network outreach offices with limited hours are also located at the Church of Broadway Park in Alexandria and The Hope Center in Elwood.
Additional financial support from the community will be needed to continue to address the financial needs of those impacted by COVID-19.
“Giving to United Way’s COVID-19 Relief Fund will provide the funding we need to continue to help local families overcome the long-term financial stability struggles that will surely exist as a result of this pandemic,” said Kim Williams, vice president of resource development for UWMC. “This is a time for us as a community to come together and support those who will need it most by giving to the Relief Fund.”
