ANDERSON — Anderson Community Schools will require students and staff to wear masks for at least two weeks through Aug. 20, in compliance with its 2021-22 Re-Entry Plan and following a meeting Friday with the Madison County Health Department about the spread of COVID-19.
ACS joins Elwood Community Schools, which returned to mandatory mask usage by students and staff after several students tested positive. Alexandria Community Schools, which started the new school year on Wednesday, and Frankton-Lapel Community Schools, which will do so on Aug. 11, also are considering a return to mandatory mask usage.
“Due to the rise in positive cases and community spread, the Madison County Health Department has recommended that masks be worn by all K-12 students,” said ACS Superintendent Joe Cronk. “We feel doing so at this time is necessary to ensure we can maintain a safe, in-person learning environment for our students.”
Both ACS and Elwood districts announced the need to quarantine in some of their buildings within days of the start of school.
Previously, the re-entry policies at ACS and other school districts serving students in Madison County and surrounding communities made mask usage optional, except on school buses where they were required, in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, the CDC last week revised its guidance, recommending that all students and staff wear masks at all times.
The American Academy of Pediatrics had recommended masking all along because the vaccine is not yet approved for children younger than 12.
Though some schools and districts delayed in-person instruction at the start of the 2020-21 school year, ACS was the only one to do so for most of the first semester. After a false start that required a return to virtual learning, the district committed to remain in-person starting in February.
ACS officials stress that parents and guardians should keep their students home if they aren’t feeling well. Those who experience any COVID-19 symptoms should get tested and report a positive case result to their school building immediately.
However, Mark Hall, superintendent at South Madison Community Schools, said his district does not plan to implement a mask mandate.
“Our plan is to require masks if the county moves to an orange level,” he said, referring to the color code developed to help awareness of the spread of COVID-19.
Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for the Madison County Health Department, said she has been in communication with the superintendents weekly and sometimes twice a week since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The Zoom meeting Friday was called by the superintendents to discuss a number of health-related issues of which mask requirements was only one.
“We simply reiterated the CDC recommended masks for students at all grade levels,” she said. “Each school is autonomous, but they want to coordinate and respond accordingly. They all still want to do what’s best for the kids at the end of the day. The idea is to care for kids, move consistently throughout the county but move autonomously.”
In addition to some school districts not yet having started the school year, Mellinger said the rollout may be gradual as the superintendents first seek approval from their boards.
