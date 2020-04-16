ANDERSON — Across Indiana, 152 long-term care facilities have reported at least one positive COVID-19 case, according to Indiana health officials.
In response to a request for information from The Herald Bulletin, state officials said 119 residents of long-term care facilities have died from COVID-19. Officials said 681 residents of the facilities have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Based on the information provided by the state it means that 25% of the 477 Indiana residents who have died from the coronavirus were residents of long-term care facilities.
The state is also reporting that 512 staff members have tested positive and one staff member has died from COVID-19.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 525 long-term care facilities in Indiana.
Earlier this week, state officials said 22 people have died from the virus at the Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson.
Last week, the state reported four deaths at Summit Health & Living from COVID-19.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the Madison County Health Department, said 25 local long-term care facility residents have died from the virus.
“There are several long-term care facilities in the county that have reported positive tests,” she said.
The Lebanon Reporter newspaper reported Thursday that there were 12 COVID-19 deaths at the Homewood Health Campus, which is managed by Trilogy Health Services, the same company that manages Bethany Pointe.
A press release from the Boone County Health Department said all of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals, many with preexisting health conditions. Homewood requested the Indiana State Department of Health visit the facility after the first death two weeks ago. The so-called “strike” teams from the ISDH educate management and employees on infection-reducing strategies.
Thirty-four of the state’s reported 119 deaths in long-term care facilities have been reported by the Anderson and Lebanon facilties managed by Trilogy Health Services.
More than 3,600 deaths nationwide have been linked to coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, according to the latest count by The Associated Press.
Because the federal government has not been releasing a count of its own, the AP has kept its own running tally based on media reports and state health departments. The latest count of at least 3,621 deaths is up from about 450 deaths just 10 days ago.
But the true toll among the 1 million mostly frail and elderly people who live in such facilities is likely much higher, experts say, because most state counts don’t include those who died without ever being tested for COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.