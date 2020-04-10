ANDERSON — The death toll among Bethany Pointe residents continued to mount Friday, when a state health official said 24 with coronavirus symptoms have died.
Indiana Health Commissioner Kristina Box, speaking Friday at the state’s daily press conference about the COVID-19 pandemic, said the total deaths traced to the Anderson assisted living facility had increased by 13 since Monday.
She said that 16 of the 24 who died had tested positive for COVID-19 and that the eight others had shown symptoms of the disease.
Box had reported Monday that 11 Bethany Pointe residents had died of COVID-19, all since March 26.
The state sent a "strike team" of health care specialists late last week to the north Anderson residential facility to help implement health measures and test residents and staff.
Madison County Health Department Administrator Stephenie Grimes said Friday that her office can confirm that 16 of the 18 reported deaths in Madison County are from Bethany Pointe.
“There is just so much sorrow,” Grimes said of the situation at Bethany Pointe. “The staff develops relationships with their patients, so I know they are hurting.”
A representative of Trilogy Health Services sent a statement Friday on behalf of Bethany Pointe to The Herald Bulletin.
“Our residents are like family to us, and despite following guidelines set forth by the CDC, CMS and state health officials to reduce the spread of infection, we have continued to experience new cases of COVID-19 and related resident deaths,” the statement reads in part. “Our hearts break for these residents and their families.
“As we continue to combat the virus, we are following all federal, state and local public health guidelines for limiting the spread of infection, and we are in frequent communication with the Indiana State Department of Health.”
Some families of Bethany Pointe residents have complained that the staff didn’t make them aware of the coronavirus outbreak at the facility.
On Thursday, Box, the state health commissioner, issued an executive order requiring all long-term care facilities to inform within 24 hours local and state health departments, as well as residents and families, of any coronavirus cases and deaths.
Grimes said the long-term care division of the state health department has been working with Bethany Pointe for the past two weeks.
She said the local health department has also been offering assistance.
“The state has been working with them but can’t contain the outbreak,” Grimes said. “They (Bethany Pointe) are really relying on the ISDH for guidance. They will do whatever they have to do to care for the patients.”
The county health department had offered last week to send people to help staff at Bethany Pointe. Officials of the facility responded Friday, accepting that help.
“They didn’t ask for a number,” Grimes said. “We’re gathering up all the troops we can at Bethany. They will take all the help they can get at this point.”
The county health department this week supplied Bethany Pointe with 1,030 masks, 80 gowns and face shields.
The local health department is attributing deaths to the coronavirus only in cases where the virus is listed as the cause on a death certificate, while in some cases state officials have attributed deaths to COVID-19 when the deceased was never tested for COVID-19 but was exposed to the disease or exhibited symptoms.
All residents of local long-term care facilities who've died recently but were not tested before their deaths will be tested posthumously to determine whether they were infected with COVID-19, Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone said Friday.
The test on a deceased person is the same as for someone showing symptoms of the virus. Results are usually available three days after the test.
Last week, Bethany Pointe officials wanted to transfer 29 patients to a facility in Henry County. Dr. Stephen Wright, county health officer, and Dr. Troy Abbott, president of the local health board, ordered that no transfers could take place until the patients were tested twice within five days for the coronavirus.
“All of them were tested,” Grimes said. “Because two-thirds of the results came back positive, it was decided not to move anyone.”
Bethany Pointe is owned by Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield and had 44 occupied residential care beds and 32 occupied Alzheimer’s beds as of Jan. 17, according to a state health department report.
The Lebanon Reporter reported this week that an employee and five patients at the Homewood Health Campus have tested positive for COVID-19.
Homewood and Bethany Pointe are affiliated with Trilogy Health Services.
