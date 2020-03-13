These events and activities have been canceled or postponed because of COVID-19 health concerns:

Government offices

  • Anderson City Court – All city court sessions postponed

Hospitals

  • No visitors permitted at Community Hospital Anderson; exceptions made for one visitor per room in certain units. Read more here.
  • Ascension St. Vincent, including the Anderson hospital, has implemented temporary visitor restrictions. Read more here.

Schools

  • Shenandoah School Corporation closed for three weeks, through April 6. No activities or practices. Read more here.
  • All Madison County public and private schools will be closed through April 6. With schools on different calendars, that period includes one or two weeks of spring break for most districts. Read more here.
  • IHSAA has postponed the boys basketball state tournament. Read more here.

Organizations, Clubs & Attractions

  • East Side Crime Watch meetings canceled indefinitely
  • Paramount Theatre has suspended/postponed all performances and event for the immediate future
  • Rangeline Community Center has suspended all public events indefinitely
  • A Town Center has suspended all upcoming events and classes until further notice
  • Children's Museum in Indianapolis closed through March 28
  • Golden Age Euchre Club games suspended 
  • Conner Prairie closed through March 30
  • Geater Center closed, activities postponed

Activities by date

March 13

Anderson

  • Ladies Night out with “Footloose” at Paramount Theatre
  • Madison County Sheriff’s Chaplaincy Banquet at Madison Park Church
  • Flying Toasters concert at Harrah's Hoosier Park postponed

March 14

Anderson

  • Spring into Summer Craft Show at Paramount Theatre canceled
  • Men’s Lenten Breakfast canceled
  • Michael Carbonaro Live! at Harrah's Hoosier Park postponed
  • Spring Gardening Workshop postponed
  • Isabel Society Purse Auction at Davis Park has been postponed to a future date. 

Muncie

  • Coffee with a Cop at Chick-fil-A canceled

Indianapolis

  • Monster Energy Supercross
  • 62nd Annual Flower & Patio Show canceled through entirety of run

March 15

Anderson

  • Central Christian Church’s Sunday services are suspended indefinitely

  • Madison Park Church will be online only Sunday. Worshippers can watch service at 9 and 10:30 a.m. by visiting madisonparkchurch.org and clicking "Watch Live."

  • Rangeline Community Center board of directors meeting canceled

  • Chesterfield Community Church of God has canceled all services and events for this weekend.

March 16

Anderson

  • Parks and Recreation Department Spring Break Camp (through March 27)
  • Madison County Historical Society Civil War Roundtable canceled

Noblesville

  • Fifth District Congressional Primary Town Halls at Ivy Tech campus in Noblesville

March 24

Noblesville

  • Fifth District Congressional Primary Town Halls at Ivy Tech campus in Noblesville

NATIONAL EVENTS

  • LiveNation concert tours
  • College basketball conference tournaments canceled
  • NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments/spring sports championships
  • NHL season suspended
  • NBA season suspended
  • MLS season suspended
  • XFL season suspended
  • Masters postponed
  • MLB Spring Training canceled/regular season postponed two weeks
  • National Cherry Blossom Festival
  • National Rifle Association membership meeting in Nashville, Tennessee
  • South By Southwest music festival
  • IndyCar events canceled through April
  • NASCAR races in Atlanta and Homestead canceled

