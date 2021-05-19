ANDERSON — Stephenie Grimes found out about the Centers for Disease Control’s updated guidance on masks for citizens who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on social media.
As the chief administrator for the Madison County Health Department, she admitted it wasn’t the ideal way to hear about the substantive change, which marks a significant step toward normalcy in the nation’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic. But she was quick to note that “it is confusing just simply because that’s what the guidance is.”
Grimes added that the CDC’s updated guidance, which says that those who are fully vaccinated can shed their masks for most indoor and outdoor activities and forgo social distancing regardless of crowd size, doesn’t necessarily reflect what’s happening on the ground locally.
“Some businesses are still requiring masks and others are not,” Grimes said. “(The guidance) was not communicated to local health departments prior to the CDC releasing it themselves. I was surprised, but yet encouraged by it.”
Madison County’s weekly two-metric score — a method of tracking the area’s community spread of the virus from week to week — fell to 1.0 from 1.5, which keeps it in the yellow color code. But Grimes noted that much of that number can be attributed to a recent outbreak at the county jail, and she expects the county to return to blue — the lowest advisory level — next week.
As for ongoing mask guidance for those who have been vaccinated, Grimes said residents should feel comfortable following the CDC’s updated recommendations, but they should also respect those businesses which are choosing to continue requiring masks.
“I think people who have been fully vaccinated should enjoy that freedom to not have a mask on indoors, outdoors,” she said. “Certainly if there’s a business requiring a mask we should be respectful and wear that mask inside that business. But I think people in Madison County should feel comfortable following that guidance.”
