ANDERSON – Instead of gathering in houses of worship for Easter, Christians across the United States are joining millions around the world in observing their faith’s holiest day in their own homes.
It’s a reality that many believers – including thousands of churchgoers in Madison County – are reluctantly embracing, and the change has forced pastors to get creative when it comes to planning and executing their weekly services.
“Definitely the rhythm (of ministry) has changed,” says Jamie Woodyard, lead pastor at Hope Church, which prior to the coronavirus outbreak met weekly at Anderson High School. “But for a lot of us who are full-time pastors, particularly if you don’t have a large staff, our workload in some ways has actually increased, just because we’re trying to find creative ways to connect with people.”
Many local churches have taken their services online, from virtual prayer meetings on Zoom to prerecorded sermons on YouTube. Their approaches vary, with some pastors choosing to give their sermons in a more informal style – as if leading a Bible study – while others are adhering to a more traditional format, even preaching from the pulpit before an empty sanctuary.
The increased dependence on technology brings with it a sense of “digital whiplash,” according to Matthew LaMaster, who pastors Southern Heights Christian Church in Anderson. LaMaster says one of the biggest adjustments for him has been realizing technology’s pervasive role in even the more mundane tasks he performs.
“My wife writes hundreds of emails each day for her job,” LaMaster said. “It can take me up to an hour to compose one. So (the effort of) keeping in touch with the leaders in our church, keeping in touch with other pastors in the community – and being intentional about doing it online – it’s not necessarily that many more hours than what I was doing, but it’s been more taxing. My sense is I’m not alone.”
Complicating matters, several congregations in Madison County have significant numbers of older members – many of whom are less technologically savvy than their younger counterparts – and there is a wide range of economic circumstances as well.
“We have people who don’t even have email,” says James Proctor, lead pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Anderson. “There historically hasn’t been a lot of technology in our church, and we want to be sensitive to the wide range of economic circumstances we have – not everybody has the same home internet speeds – so trying to craft a platform that meets as many of those needs as possible has been a challenge.”
FINANCIAL SQUEEZE
Another COVID-19-related obstacle that has cropped up since restrictions on large gatherings began in earnest about a month ago is giving. In a late March survey by the Barna Group, a market research firm specializing in studying the religious beliefs and behavior of Americans, nearly 80% of pastors reported that giving had decreased, with 47% saying it had decreased “significantly.”
Local church leaders acknowledge the trend, but add that they haven’t seen some of the drastic drop-offs that are being reported elsewhere.
“The month of March, our giving was actually up a little prior to the previous month,” Woodyard said. “With our church, there’s already a DNA of online giving, and we already had some of those features embedded in our culture. So in regard to the access and the ability for our people to give, we already had a lot of those platforms ready, so that was an advantage.”
LaMaster added: “We probably have seen a slight drop in finances, and that’s to be expected, but we have some good reserves set aside. God has just continued to work through the generosity of his people and continued to put generosity in their heart during this crisis.”
RELIGIOUS FREEDOM QUESTIONS
Another, more widely publicized issue for churches during the pandemic is whether state and local limits on public gatherings constitute an infringement on citizens’ religious freedom. Some recent high-profile incidents involving pastors in Florida and Louisiana being arrested for continuing to hold in-person services in defiance of local orders discouraging large gatherings in an effort to stop the virus’ spread have given some religious rights advocates pause. Many local pastors cite biblical instructions governing the conduct of Christians as they interact with officials at all levels of government as a basis for complying with state and local directives.
“Romans 13 talks about us submitting to the authority that God has ordained in human government,” Proctor says. “Will this be a tipping point to lead to some future overreach once this (crisis) passes? I don’t think that’s where we’re at.”
The line between government overreach and needless civil disobedience has been blurred, some scholars say, by ambiguity in state and local guidelines, as well as inconsistent enforcement of those directives.
“From the government side, it is troubling to me that the response has been to arrest pastors for trying to carry out their religious convictions – however foolish those convictions may be,” LaMaster said. “It’s troubling to me that authorities are using this opportunity to flex their muscle, rather than wanting to work with churches on this.
“There’s a mentality on both sides that I think is troubling for what might come after this,” he added. “I think Christians have a command to live at peace with all men. And, it’s in the government’s best interest if religious groups are healthy and functional.”
