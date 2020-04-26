ANDERSON — Leftover fabric from sewing projects often gets squirreled away for a rainy day.
During the coronavirus pandemic, it’s pouring and local sewists have answered the call, turning their stockpiles into masks for hospitals, family and friends.
Suzan Pierce of Pendleton started making masks for Community Hospital, and as word got out, she started getting requests from others, including her son, a facilities manager for Riverview Hospital, who needed masks for his work crew, and her son-in-law who is a commander in the Navy stationed in Virginia.
She has used her stash of fabric to make 350 masks so far and is working on another batch this weekend.
“The only thing that I’ve had to get elsewhere is elastic,” Pierce said.
“It was kind of like the toilet paper epidemic,” she added. “Elastic became very hard to find, a real hot commodity, but because I’m part of a quilt guild I have a lot of sewing friends and we all worked together and found elastic.”
Pierce’s masks are completed in five steps. It takes about 20 minutes to make a mask, and she works in batches.
“I’m my own assembly line,” said Pierce.
Sewing groups have sprung into action around the county. Pierce is part of a group of five members of the Kikthawenund Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The group has donated 845 masks and 15 scrub caps. Nationally, DAR members had sewn 826,079 masks as of April 24, with members participating in all 50 states.
Another local group making masks is the Anderson Noon Exchange Club.
Bonny Clark put a notice in The Herald Bulletin asking for volunteers, and 10 ladies responded.
“I think the response has been wonderful,” Clark said.
She said she has had a tough time finding fabric.
“We were immediately limited to who had some fabric and thank goodness (masks) don’t take a lot of fabric,” Clark said.
She is accepting fabric donations and is willing to make porch pickups.
“A lot of times we feel like our hands are tied,” Clark said. “We can’t be at the hospital, we can’t pitch in, we can’t do this or that, but we can sew, and many of these individuals said, hey, this will give me something to do, and I feel like I’m a part of making this a little easier on those who are really serving.”
Glenda Herrmann has been making masks with three ladies from a church quilting group and a friend from high school. Together she thinks they’ve donated about 1,200 masks.
“It’s a big team effort,” Herrmamnn said. “Some of them may turn in five, some of them may turn in 50.”
She has also had trouble finding elastic.
“We’re hoping for a shipment that was supposed to be here by April 20 that we have not gotten,” she said.
Community Hospital Anderson has asked the community to make 10,000 masks, and over 9,000 have been donated.
“We have been blown away by the community’s support, but at the same time, not the least bit surprised,” said Tom Bannon, vice president of Community Engagement and chief foundation officer. “This community has a long history of stepping up and helping.”
Bannon said the need for masks is still great and asked for the community’s continued support.
Mike Schroyer, president of Ascension St. Vincent Northeast Region, said the hospital staff has been thrilled and honored by the outpouring of support.
“It just shows our associates the love from the community and the support,” Schroyer said. “Our associates just can’t thank everybody enough for everything they’re doing.”
