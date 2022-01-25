ANDERSON — For some Hoosiers, the start of the COVID-19 pandemic meant getting laid off from work. In April 2020, Indiana’s unemployment rate peaked at 16.9%.
However, hospital workers across the state worked tirelessly to fight the pandemic.
For Shannan Haase, registered nurse and intensive care unit educator at Community Hospital Anderson, the beginning of the pandemic brought a fear of the unknown.
“It was new (and) we didn’t know what to expect. I think that caused a lot of anxiety,” Haase said.
Allison Wilson, registered nurse and emergency room educator at Community Hospital Anderson, recalled the emergency room census being low at the start of the pandemic, despite the fear.
“People were fearful to come in because they didn’t want to get COVID,” she said.
Haase recalled that at the beginning, there were delays in getting patients tested for the virus.
“We would get patients in ICU and have them in isolation for, like, a week and then they don’t even have COVID,” she said.
Information about the COVID-19 pandemic was being updated constantly at the start of the pandemic — and still is. Hospital workers had to be adaptive, as new information was presented almost daily.
In the ER, Wilson said being adaptive is part of the daily routine, as they never know what could happen that day.
Haase said flexibility is also important for those working in the ICU.
“We’re used to changes throughout the day, every day,” she said.
As information changed, Community Hospital Anderson worked to educate its employees to keep them up to date on the latest information.
Now, as the pandemic stretches into its third year, Haase said that many of her co-workers are stressed.
“I think we’re just getting a little tired,” she said, as hospital census has been higher since July 2021.
To work through the stress, Haase said that hospital staff are starting to take more time off work.
“I tried to schedule myself days away from work so I’m not just here constantly like I have been at times,” she said.
Wilson explained that with the hospital census being up, the ER is challenged.
“Where are we going to put these patients? Do we have rooms for them?” she said.
If Community Hospital Anderson is unable to care for the patients coming into the ER, they will be transferred to another health facility in the area.
With the current surge of COVID-19 cases, Haase said they are seeing more people between the ages of 40 and 60.
“I think that makes it a little different than our initial COVID patients,” she said, as the majority of cases in the beginning of the pandemic were adults 65 and older.
She noted that the majority of these patients, while relatively healthy, are un-vaccinated.
In both the beginning of the pandemic and currently, Community Hospital Anderson has limited visitors to help keep everyone safe.
Under pre-COVID circumstances, Wilson said that a member of the patient’s family is typically present. Having families present makes communication easier.
Additionally, with family members present, the family is able to take basic care of the patient in the absence of nurses.
Without families present, hospital workers have to communicate with families electronically.
“You’re kind of taking care of the patient and the family as well,” Wilson said.
Haase also noted that it is difficult for the families to fully understand the condition that their relative is in because they can’t physically see them.
“Sometimes its hard to communicate critical information over the phone,” Wilson said. “You want to be able to do that face-to-face and make sure that they’re OK and provide that support for them.”
Throughout the pandemic, Haase said that the hospital staff relies on one another for support.
“We have really good teamwork and everyone’s really supportive,” she said. “That makes a big difference.”
According to Wilson, the heightened support has brought the staff at Community Hospital Anderson closer together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.