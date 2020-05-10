food pantries

James Bryant loads a crate of food into a car during a Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate distribution in Anderson. The agency is working with local authorities and other organizations to increase the frequency of food distribution during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

 Andy Knight | The Herald Bulletin

ANDERSON — The Herald Bulletin wants to share with the community your story about someone special who has helped you through the crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

It could be a family member, friend, neighbor, health care worker or anyone else who has done something large or small to provide necessities, comfort or just a kind word.

Send your 100-200 word story to Editor Scott Underwood by May 14 at scott.underwood@heraldbulletin.com or mail it to his attention at The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016. Include a photo of the person, if you have one.

