ANDERSON – Caitlin Evans considers herself “an introverted extrovert.” It’s a quality that serves her well in her job running a nonprofit after-school program in Pendleton, where she interacts with dozens of people every day.
As it has for many others, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has upended several aspects of life for Evans, including her work. With schools shuttered for the rest of the academic year, she has been reduced to spending a few hours each day checking emails, returning phone calls and keeping the organization’s social media channels updated.
“I’ve been taking my dog on walks,” Evans said. “After our morning walks, sometimes I’ll sit down and do a yoga routine that I find on YouTube. Otherwise, there’s just a lot of seeing if there’s anyone that needs anything and making sure we’re taking care of anyone who might tell us they need something.”
Evans estimates that in the roughly three weeks she’s been working from home, she’s gone from nearly 100 in-person interactions each week to less than a dozen.
“The social media and Zoom calls can only do so much,” she says. “Nothing can replace actually seeing someone in front of you. The way I’ve adapted is continuing to work in some way. I try to fill my time with as much volunteering and helping as I can. That’s been my way to combat it.”
In Madison County, thousands of workers have been displaced, joining millions of others across the country in working remotely in an effort to stem the risk of contracting the coronavirus. A flash survey by Chicago-based law firm Seyfarth Shaw revealed that as of mid-March, two-thirds of employers had taken steps to allow employees to work from home who don’t normally do so. An estimate from Global Workplace Analytics forecasts that as many as 70 million Americans will at least try telecommuting during the pandemic. It’s a new normal that could become permanent in some cases once the coronavirus outbreak passes.
“I think there’s a certain level of anxiety just because there’s so much uncertainty,” says Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. “Working from home for a week, a lot of people see that as a nice break, but working from home for a month or two, that creates a whole different set of issues.
“This has been limiting,” he added. “We’ve really had to get creative in how we go about conducting business and representing our members.”
Some workers say a sense of creativity is needed to manage the change in routine – not only for themselves but for family members as well. Laptops powering up at the dining room table – often while children’s schoolwork occupies the same space – has become commonplace, at least for the foreseeable future.
“The one thing I don’t like about all this is that I’m not on a routine,” says Marcy Fry, executive director of the Elwood Chamber of Commerce. “But just because we’re under this coronavirus, work doesn’t stop, and you have to adjust to a new way of working.”
Fry estimates she now spends 75% of her work time at home. She makes occasional trips to the Elwood Chamber office to get mail and take care of other essential tasks, but otherwise, her kitchen table serves as a makeshift office where she replies to emails and runs conference calls with the chamber’s board of directors.
“I would consider myself old school when it comes to working at the office,” Fry said. “That’s just me, that’s just my personality. It is an adjustment.”
For Evans, however, there have been some perks to her change in routine.
“It’s been really cool to see the community take care of each other,” she said. “That’s been one of the cool parts of this – watching people take care of each other.”
