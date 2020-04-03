ANDERSON — Sen. Todd Young said Congress acted for the most part in a bipartisan way in passing the $2 trillion pandemic stimulus package.
Young, R-Ind., said during a Friday webinar hosted by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce that during the 2008 and 2009 economic crisis, it took three months to produce a package to keep the economy going.
“We were able to pass the largest economic stabilization package in three weeks,” he said. “There was political gamesmanship, but people focused on the job at hand.
“Time was of the essence,” Young added. “We wanted people to see relief.”
Young said although there are discussions about another aid package being passed by Congress, he believes the nation should focus on implementation of the CARES Act.
“I want to see how much assistance is being provided and what segments of the economy needs additional help,” he said. “We can then return to the drawing board if we need to.”
Young said there are contingency plans currently being discussed.
“I’m not in a rush right now,” he said of another stabilization act.
Young said Americans will receive a stimulus check in the amount of $1,200 for each adult, $2,400 for a couple and $500 for each child under the age of 17.
He said there are income guidelines of $75,000 for an individual.
The stimulus checks will not be taxed and will be distributed directly by the Internal Revenue Service.
Young said enhanced unemployment, in which the federal government will provide $600 weekly, will run through July 31.
“The $600 was a one size fits all for the country,” he said. “There were some concerns about the adverse effect the incentives may create.”
Young said funding provisions in the CARES Act pertain to businesses continuing to pay employees and providing for fixed costs.
“We have created a bridge to the back end of the crisis,” he said of the benefits for employers.
