ANDERSON — The Rush County coroner has ruled the death of former Anderson Police Chief Larry Crenshaw on Sunday was accidental.
In a press release, Coroner Ron Jarman said the cause of Crenshaw’s death was acute myocardial infarction, a blockage of the blood flow to the heart.
He said the heart attack was due to anaphylactic shock, which is described as an extreme, often life-threatening allergic reaction to an antigen to which the body has become hypersensitive.
The press release states Crenshaw, 59, and his friend Darryl Caudill were taking down tree stands near Brookville in Franklin County shortly before 3:30 p.m.
“They were attacked by numerous hornets,” Jarman said. “Larry was stung over 40 times and shortly after began to have issues with shortness of breath and collapsed in the woods.”
Caudill went for help because neither man was carrying a cellphone and he went to a residence in the 7000 block of Pipe Creek Road to call 911.
Jarman said Caudill and other bystanders went back to get Crenshaw out of the woods and he was transported to the Rush Memorial Hospital where he died a short time after arrival.
“This was a tragic accident,” Jarman said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Crenshaw family and friends.”
Crenshaw was a 26-year veteran of the Anderson Police Department, currently working in the Investigations Division as a detective.
A Republican, Crenshaw was elected in 2004 and 2008 as an at-large member of the Madison County Council. He had served as president of the council.
He was named chief of the Anderson Police Department during Mayor Kevin Smith’s second term in office from 2012 through 2015.
