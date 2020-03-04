ANDERSON — The first year Danielle Noone took office as the Madison County coroner there were at least five people who died with no relatives to oversee their final wishes.
Three months into her second year, there have been four.
“I think we are seeing an increased number, not because they don’t have family, but they are estranged from their families,” she said.
While there are cases where people die and there are no surviving relatives, Noone said it is more common for people to not leave contact information for officials about relatives or the deceased was not in contact with other family members before their death.
By 2034, the U.S. Census Bureau projects the nation’s aging population will make history as the number of older adults will outnumber children for the first time in U.S. history. As a large number of the population enters their final years Noone is encouraging people to make their final wishes known and then leave the information where authorities can find it.
“To some, death can be scary, but be prepared and be educated on your options,” she said. “Then have information in plain sight.”
Noone said that in Indiana the order of next of kin responsible for someone after their death is a spouse, the person’s oldest child or proceeding children as long as they are at least 18, then parents and finally siblings.
“That’s the standard four we look at,” she said. “If there is absolutely no one else and a friend wants to claim financial responsibility to bury someone, they could, but they could not have the person cremated. If there was going to be a cremation, I would have to authorize it.”
Legally, the next of kin is responsible for making decisions such as what funeral home to use and if they want the person to be buried or cremated, Noone said. She also provides them with a list of resources that are available to help with financial expenses to bury relatives.
Noone said township trustees may have funds available for assistance; Medicare and Medicaid offer death benefits and funding may be available if the person was a veteran.
She said the coroner’s office responds to deaths where there is no family to make sure there is no foul play and facilitate transporting the body to a local hospital morgue until the family is located.
Attempts to locate family members after a person’s death are conducted in a variety of ways, Noone said. The person’s death is posted in a newspaper for three days, information is listed on the Madison County Coroner’s Office Facebook page and coroner deputies begin search for relatives online.
“We also call our local hospitals and doctors’ offices to see if they have listed someone at the hospital at some point,” Noone said.
If no relatives are found, Noone said, her office will make arrangements for the person’s burial or cremation.
“It’s important to have funeral arrangements preplanned and have that information easily acceptable in the event they do pass away,” she said. “Somewhere that is visible — like next to a phone, on a desk or somewhere they spend time.”
A will is the safest way to make sure final wishes are followed, but Noone said that even letting a neighbor know where emergency contact numbers are located or names of a family member can help authorities locate their next of kin.
Evan Broderick, an Anderson lawyer who provides estate legal services including simple and complex wills, warns people to beware of online wills or services.
“Indiana will laws are extremely formal,” he said. “Hire an attorney for their advice and expertise. You would be surprised to find out how affordable it is.”
Noone said people should also be a good neighbor to those with no family to help them. Unfortunately, she said, there have been times when people have died and are not immediately discovered because of their isolation.
“Like the Bible says, love your neighbor as you would love yourself,” she said.
