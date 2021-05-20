ANDERSON — Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott has released the name of the man found dead under the Eighth Street bridge on Wednesday.
Eric Paul Repasy, 58, was sleeping underneath the bridge Tuesday evening with friends, but when they woke up the next morning they told police they found Repasy unresponsive.
Abbott said an autopsy on Repasy is scheduled for Thursday. He said there is no medical history for Repasy and the autopsy will help exclude foul play.
Repasy, who lived in Anderson before his death, listed Erie, Pennsylvania, as the town where he is from on Facebook and a graduation date of December 1984 from Bowling Green State University, where he studied computer science and physics.
In March, he was arrested by the Anderson Police Department for criminal trespass, obstruction of traffic and disorderly conduct — all listed as minor infractions through city court.
Attempts to contact family members regarding Repasy's death were unsuccessful.
