ANDERSON — An Anderson man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a rural county road early Thursday morning.
Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott said Archie Boyett, 44, of Anderson died as a result of the crash shortly before 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of county roads 300 North and 500 West.
Abbott said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Hospital.
According to a Madison County Sheriff’s Department press release, a 1998 Honda Accord was traveling west on County Road 300 North and left the south side of the roadway striking and uprooting a tree before coming to a rest.
Boyett was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger was taken to the hospital.
Assisting the sheriff’s deputies at the scene were the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, Frankton Fire Department and the Anderson Fire Department.
The accident remains under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
