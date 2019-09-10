ANDERSON — Authorities are searching for relatives of an Anderson man who died at a local hospital.
Mark Stephen Davidson, 66, died in Anderson on Sept. 2, said Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone.
Noone said she is seeking information from the public to help locate the man’s relatives or someone who knows his family.
She said Davidson was born Feb. 19, 1953, and died at St. Vincent Anderson hospital.
Anyone with information regarding Davidson’s family, should contact Noone at 765-425-9481.
