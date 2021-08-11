ANDERSON — The death of a 19-year-old found unresponsive in a Madison County Jail cell was accidental, the county coroner has ruled.
Robert Douglas-Sides Stafford died from acute methamphetamine intoxication, according to Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott.
A small scrape on Stafford’s upper nose was the only documented injury in his autopsy report, according to the coroner’s office. The report also listed “a large clear bag which has an opening to it and tied at one end,” in Stafford’s stomach contents.
Stafford was found unresponsive in a single-person cell by jail staff at 5:26 a.m. July 6.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said staff immediately began lifesaving measures on Stafford and called for an ambulance.
According to jail records, Stafford was booked into the jail by the Elwood Police Department at 4:36 a.m. Mellinger said EPD brought him to the jail about 3:30 a.m.
He was being held on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle used in commission of a crime, according to jail records.
The Indiana State Police are in charge of Stafford’s in-custody death investigation, Mellinger said.
