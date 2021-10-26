Megan Wills is director of prevention services with the Children’s Bureau in Anderson. Wills’ title and employer was listed incorrectly on one reference in an article published Saturday.
Correction: Megan Wills
Trending Video
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
WTHR Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- Anderson barber charged with promotion of child sexual trafficking
- Man seriously injured in car-train crash in Anderson
- Jail Log: Oct. 21
- Anderson native, former sports reporter, now PR professional
- Anderson woman used isolation to write educational children's book
- UPDATE: Two killed, two others seriously hurt in crash near Perkinsville
- UPDATE: Anderson barber charged with child sex crimes serves as nonprofit president
- Bingham Square denies access for inspections
- Nazi flag along Nickel Plate Trail draws anger from riders, officials
- Pendleton under boil advisory after line break drains water towers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.