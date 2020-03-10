PENDLETON — A correctional officer is accused of trafficking with an inmate and official misconduct after an investigation last summer.
James A. Minnick, 24, of Muncie, is charged with Level 5 felony trafficking with an inmate, Level 6 felony basic offense for dealing in a Schedule III controlled substance and Level 6 felony official misconduct.
Charges were filed on Minnick on Feb. 27. A warrant was issued for his arrest the next day and he was booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday. Minnick was released on a $1,000 bond on Saturday.
Minnick told investigators in a recorded video on Sept. 19 that he met with a man at McDonald’s on Pendleton Pike and the man gave him a small package and $800 in cash, according to an affidavit of probable cause by John Poer of the Indiana Correctional Industrial Facility. He said he thought the package contained drugs and he was instructed to bring it into the prison.
During the interview he told investigators he brought the package into the facility and gave it to inmate Jordan Yates who came to see him at his assigned post, Poer wrote. Surveillance video supported Minnick’s statement.
Phone conversations at the prison between inmates and people outside the facility were also reviewed and Minnick granted consent for his cellphone to be searched, according to the affidavit.
Minnick also told investigators he met with a female at the same McDonald’s on Pendleton Pike and she gave him a package he believed had drugs in it along with $800 in small bills, Poer wrote.
A package with several suboxone strips was located in Minnick’s home after investigators executed a search warrant on the residence. The total weight of the drugs inside the package was 12 grams.
Recorded phone calls of the offenders involved indicated their intention was to sell the drugs inside the prison for money and commissary items, Poer wrote.
