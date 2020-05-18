ALEXANDRIA — A correctional officer at the Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility has been charged with child solicitation.
Cody Allen Skinner, 22, Alexandria, was arrested Sunday on the Level 5 felony charge. His bond was set at $10,000 during his initial court appearance on Monday.
If he’s convicted, the child solicitation charge carries a possible prison sentence of one to six years.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Skinner allegedly asked a 13-year-old girl to play a game of “fire truck” and “truth or dare” on Saturday.
He reportedly sent a text message asking the juvenile to first play “fire truck” and she refused and then sent a text to play “truth or dare,” which was also declined.
An internet search by Alexandria police determined “fire truck” is where a man or boy rubs the upper thigh area of another person in an attempt to touch private sexual parts.
Skinner told investigators he described “fire truck” as determined by officers on the internet.
He admitted to knowing the juvenile was 13 years old and said he was just “playing around.”
Skinner told police he sent the texts for sexual gratification or arouse himself or the young girl.
During his initial court appearance, Skinner told Criminal Magistrate Kevin Eads that he understood the charges.
Eads issued a no contact order warning Skinner he could have no communications or contact with the juvenile.
Skinner said he planned to hire local attorney Zaki Ali and asked when he would be able to post bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.