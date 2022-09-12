ANDERSON — City Council has made its appointments to five committees that will oversee distribution of $7.6 million in American Rescue Plan funds.
Council President Rebecca Crumes recently announced 10 committee members and three council members who will serve on the committees.
Anderson council members Jennifer Culp and Lance Stephenson, along with local resident Ron Harris and business owner Ben Orcutt, will serve on the Small Business and Restaurant Committee.
Culp will also serve on the Non-Profit Committee with former Madison County councilman and Anderson Township Trustee John Bostic and local resident Cherilyn Horning.
Councilman Joe Newman will be on the Homeowner Assistance Committee with local residents Tyson Mangrum and Angie Pitts.
Crumes named Jessica Woodall and Migual Patterson to the Affordable Housing Committee and Rob Spaulding, executive director of the Christian Center, and Jamie Wilkerson to the Homeless Initiatives Committee.
City officials in their spending plan for the American Rescue Plan funds have allocated $2.2 million for small business assistance, $2.2 million for non-profits, $2.25 million for homeowner assistance, $2.25 million for affordable housing and $900,000 for homeless programs.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has announced that a representative from the city’s Economic Development and Community Development departments will have a seat on each of the five committees.
As of Monday, Broderick had not appointed his office's 10 citizen members to the committees.