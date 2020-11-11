ANDERSON — Reluctantly, the Madison County Council approved an additional $30,000 to pay the county attorney for the remainder of the year.
The council Tuesday approved a request of $30,000 by the Madison County Commissioners from the group insurance line item in the budget to pay the Indianapolis law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans for the remainder of the year.
None of the three commissioners attended the council meeting.
The commissioners on Monday approved an engagement letter with the law firm for the remainder of the year.
Without funding for a county attorney, the commissioners were delaying action on several items, including the CARES Act funding and approval for two housing developments in southern Madison County.
The commissioners have scheduled a meeting for 5 p.m. Friday to consider the CARES Act funding, approval of the necessary documents for the housing developments and other matters that have not been voted on.
Council President Pete Heuer said the money for the attorney fees was for the county to apply for $2.6 million in federal funds as a result of the coronavirus.
Councilman Ben Gale said he didn’t believe Kelly Gaskill, president of the Board of County Commissioners, would sign the necessary forms to receive the CARES Act funds.
“That’s not fair to the taxpayers,” Gale said.
Heuer said the new contract with Bose McKinney & Evans would pay them at a rate of $400 per hour.
Councilman Anthony Emery said he talked with Gaskill and Commissioner John Richwine and was informed the $30,000 would get them through the end of the year and approval of the CARES funding.
“I’m not happy about this,” Councilwoman Lisa Hobbs said. “We’ve been held hostage over the CARES Act money. That could be signed without an attorney.”
Gale said without the additional funding some things wouldn’t get done that would benefit the county.
“We need to keep our eyes open,” he said. “This will do good things for the county.”
Emery said he hoped the ongoing friction between the council and commissioners over attorney fees would be worked out after Jan. 1.
“We have new faces coming to county government,” he said in reference to Darlene Likens election as a Commissioner to replace Mike Phipps and Mikeal Vaughn’s election to the county council.
Councilman Steve Sumner said he hoped the $30,000 would be the last sum paid to Bose McKinney & Evans by the county.
