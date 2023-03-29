ANDERSON — The Madison County Council has approved American Rescue Plan funding for two requests by the prosecutor’s office.
The council voted 4-3 Tuesday to approve $672,750 for the office to modernize handling of misdemeanor cases and infractions in the city court systems in Anderson and Elwood.
Council members Anthony Emery, Ben Gale, Diana Likens and Rob Steele voted to approve the funding with Bethany Keller, Jody Norrick and Mikeal Vaughn casting no votes.
Previously, both the county’s engagement and leadership teams approved the prosecutor’s ARP requests; the County Commissioners all voted for approval.
One request is to hire a prosecutor and legal secretary for three years to eliminate a backlog of cases in the two city courts.
Councilman Vaughn questioned the request, and Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said his office could start filing the cases in county courts, which would require creating new courts to handle the cases.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna said at the March 7 meeting that the two positions would help reduce an 8,000-case backlog in the two courts.
“This is the best way to address this problem with limited county funds.”
The commissioners required that any such employees be under contract, with the positions terminating when the funds run out Dec. 31, 2026.
The office also was approved for $112,560 to digitize court records, which will decrease prosecutors’ case preparation time.
The county has an ARP fund balance of $21,005,723. The county received $25,167,259 in ARP funds in two payments made in 2021 and 2022.