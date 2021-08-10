ANDERSON — Almost 350 county employees will shortly be receiving hazard payments ranging from $500 to $2,000 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Madison County Council on Tuesday voted 5-2 to appropriate $482,475 to provide the hazard pay to 347 employees.
Councilman Fred Reese, D-3rd District, and Councilman Mikeal Vaughn, R-at large, cast “no” votes.
Council President Ben Gale said that at its July meeting, the council amended the salary ordinance as required by state law and needed to appropriate the funding.
Before the vote, Reese said some communities were providing all their employees a bonus using CARES Act funding approved in 2020 and American Rescue Plan funds provided this year by the federal government.
“Some departments felt they should get hazard pay,” Reese said. “Can we provide our employees with $5,000 bonus using that funding?”
He wanted the council to delay action to put together a package for all employees to receive a bonus.
Vaughn said the council was leaving some employees out.
“I want to treat every employee equally,” he said.
Gale said if the council added employees or raised the amount, it would require another amending of the salary ordinance.
“That is a discussion for the future.”
Councilman Anthony Emery, R-at large, a member of the hazard pay committee, said not everyone is entitled to a bonus.
“There were some people at greater risk,” he said. “Some employees were overlooked, and that should be addressed.”
Emery said the council should consider hazard pay for the Dispatch Center employees and the deputy coroners who worked in 2020.
Earlier this year, the Madison County commissioners recommended that 347 employees receive hazard pay for working through the pandemic, establishing the pay ranges from $500 to $2,000 in a three-tier plan.
The hazard pay covers March 1 through Dec. 31, 2020.
Tom Ecker, director of the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, said a committee determined jail officers and deputies with the Sheriff’s Department were considered tier one employees and will receive $2,000 for full-time employees and $1,000 for part-time workers.
Tier 2 full -employees will receive $1,500 and part-time workers $750, and tier 3 employees will be paid $1,000 for full-time and $500 for part-time workers.
Full-time employees hired after March 1 and who continued to work through the end of the year will be paid 50% of the hazard pay amount. Part-time employees will have their hazard pay prorated based on the number of days worked.
The city of Elwood is providing $1,000 in hazard pay for employees of its police and fire departments.
The Madison County committee that considered distribution and amount of hazard pay consisted of Ecker, County Commisioner John Richwine, County Councilman Anthony Emery, Sheriff Scott Mellinger and county human resources Director Beatrice Ramey.
Last December, Commissioner Kelly Gaskill and then-Commissioner Mike Phipps adopted a resolution to provide all full-time county employees with a $2,000 bonus and part-time employees a $500 bonus for working during the coronavirus pandemic.
The new County Commissioner board, with Darlene Likens replacing Phipps after the 2020 election, rescinded the resolution in January.
The newly adopted resolution provided for appointing the committee to determine which county employees would receive hazard pay and the amounts.
