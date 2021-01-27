ANDERSON — The Madison County Council has approved several funding requests by the local health department to continue to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday, the council approved $273,476 in transfer of grant funding and the use of $521,000 in state grants.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department, said $163,772 of the funds will be used to purchase six new vehicles.
Those funds are expected to be reimbursed through the Safety Compliance grant.
“We’re purchasing the vehicle for our field workers,” Grimes said.
She said this will allow the department to purchase the vehicles instead of leasing them.
Three of the current vehicles will be traded in on the purchase of the new vehicles and the remaining three will be made available to other county departments, she said.
The department’s purchasing the vehicles will reimburse the Health Department budget.
Grimes said the $521,000 in two funds will be reimbursed through the CARES Act.
She said the purchase includes refrigerators compliant with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the storing of the coronavirus vaccine. The department is also purchasing several fire-proof filing cabinets, which cost approximately $20,000 each.
She said until the pandemic the Health Department had intended to use some of those grant funds to develop programs through the Comprehensive Community Health Care plan.
The council voted to appropriate $392,657 from the $4 million the county received through the CARES Act to pay for computers purchased in 2020.
CARES Act funding is being used to purchase 65 laptop computers for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, nine for Central Dispatch and two for the Madison County Emergency Management Agency.
Lisa Cannon, director of the IT department, said previously the current laptop screens cannot be sanitized. She said the new laptop screens do have that capability and only one company is manufacturing them at the present time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.