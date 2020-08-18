ANDERSON — The Anderson City Council raised few questions as they started the annual review of the proposed 2021 city budget.
The first of two hearings on the budget Tuesday had council members discuss the city’s loss fund and providing money to train members of the Civilian Review Board.
The council meets at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday to consider the 2021 budgets for the police and fire departments.
The administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. presented a balanced budget for general operations of the city at $35.7 million, which is 1% higher than this year’s budget.
The 1% increase was to provide non-union employees and elected officials with a salary increase.
Broderick said the city expects to end the year with a general fund operating balance of $12 million.
The mayor said any changes in the budget were a result of a loss of revenues from gaming and lower gas tax collections estimated by the state.
Councilman Ty Bibbs asked if the council could receive the reports on expenditures from the loss fund as in the past.
City Controller Doug Whitham said the loss fund is not a budgeted item and the questions about the loss fund should be addressed when the Legal Department presents its budget Wednesday.
“We used to get a breakdown of how the money was spent,” Bibbs said. “Last week there was $180,000 paid out with no itemization.”
Whitham said the city administration was taking a more cautious approach because information was appearing on social media.
“We’re providing oversight,” he said. “There were disclosures about medical claims that contained sensitive information.”
Whitham said the city budgets $1.4 million in the loss fund annually.
“We will continue to provide the information if a request is made through the legal department,” he said.
Broderick said the issue concerns ongoing litigation that cannot be made public.
“Once we settle a case it becomes a public record,” he said.
While reviewing the city council budget, which contains $15,000 for legal services and $50,000 for other professional services, Councilwoman Rebecca Crumes asked about paying to train members of the Civilian Review Board.
Councilman Ollie Dixon said the council can pay for the training and also asked about raising the pay for council attorney Rosemary Khoury from the current $15,000 per year.
Council President Lance Stephenson said raising Khoury’s pay should be a decision by the entire council.
Council members were told they could use the $50,000 in the budget to request an additional appropriation for a raise for Khoury and to pay for Civilian Review Board training.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.