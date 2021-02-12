ANDERSON — A special committee of Anderson City Council has found, in a split decision, no prejudice or discrimination by police against the SoulFest event in August.
The City Council on Thursday discussed allegations raised by the event’s organizer, the Redwood Foundation, that Anderson police had promised to provide security at the event but failed to do so, thereby discriminating against the event, which attracts a largely African American crowd.
Councilman Lance Stephenson, who chaired the special committee, said that, following interviews with the Redwood Foundation and city officials, the committee decided to close the matter.
Councilwoman Rebecca Crumes, a member of the committee, indicated she voted that no further action should be taken by the committee.
“I’m not saying there was no discrimination,” she clarified. “We reviewed the matter, and it was his word against their word.”
Crumes added the committee couldn’t make a determination on discrimination because that’s a legal matter.
“We heard two entirely different views by both parties,” she said.
The special committee was also asked to investigate allegations raised by the Redwood Foundation against Councilman Joe Newman.
The third member of the committee, Councilman Don Lynch, said that part of the investigation is incomplete because the committee had not interviewed Newman.
After Stephenson made his report early in Thursday’s meeting, Larry McClendon of the Redwood Foundation asked for a written copy of the committee’s findings.
Rosemary Khoury, attorney for the city council, said there would be no written report.
“Are you sweeping it under the rug and moving on?” McClendon asked.
Crumes told McClendon nothing was being “swept under the rug.” She noted that the Anderson Police Department and Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. provided considerably more information to the committee than was presented by the Redwood Foundation.
Stephenson said the committee had conducted a confidential investigation. In a text message to The Herald Bulletin after the meeting, he said the committee didn’t find any wrongdoing by Anderson police.
“I wanted to know the policies dealing with not-for-profits,” Crumes said of the committee’s investigation. “There is no policy.”
Soulfest organizers said security plans for the festival at Warren Miller Park were finalized with APD Assistant Chief Warren Warren on July 31 for the festival, which was conducted Aug. 14-16.
Two days before the festival, police stated there would be no police presence at the park grounds because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Police informed the organizers they would monitor the area around the park but would not be able to assist with security for the parade.
Councilman Joe Newman stated in a story in The Herald Bulletin that he observed two or three plainclothes officers in the crowd.
Officers patrolled the perimeter but did not enter the park because of concerns that many people at the festival were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing, according to Police Chief Jake Brown.
The Redwood Foundation contends Newman made false statements regarding Soulfest and alleges Newman was at the festival from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day and didn’t wear a mask.
Newman previously said he visited the festival on each of the three days and always wore a mask. He said most festival attendees did not wear masks.
