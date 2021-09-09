ANDERSON — There was a lengthy discussion during the Anderson City Council before it passed a resolution that declares racism a public health threat.
After two hours of discussion and a defeated motion to table the proposal, the council approved the resolution by an 8-1 vote, with Councilman Lance Stephenson casting the no vote. It now goes to Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. for his signature.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed, reaffirmed, and cast in sharp relief the emergency nature of these pre-existing inequities caused by systemic racism,” the resolution reads.
Councilwoman Rebecca Crumes, D-at large, said the resolution was brought by the Black Nurses Association. Similar resolutions have been adopted in Indianapolis, Evansville and St. Joseph County.
The resolution calls for the mayor’s office to work in partnership with the Madison County Health Department and all city departments to work to implement eight strategies to combat racism as a public health crisis.
Councilman Jon Bell, R-3rd District, said the resolution was reckless in demanding passage without further study, and that any vote should be delayed.
He said each issue should be addressed separately and in conjunction with the mayor’s office.
Crumes said if council members have questions, they should vote no on the resolution.
“Make a statement that we live in a racist society, that racism is a public health threat,” Crumes said.
Tina Baxter, president of the Black Nurses Association of Anderson, said people can debate statistics.
“We can talk about our feelings,” she said. “We’re talking about real lives and real people.
“We need to address the barriers in our community,” Baxter said. “We need to address all these issues. Racism is a part of that equation.”
The city has to acknowledge, address and tackle the problems as a city, she said.
“That’s critical to success in meeting the social, economic barriers we have in this city.”
Councilwoman Jennifer Culp, R-1st District, asked what was the plan to address the racism issues raised in the resolution.
She said a resolution doesn’t really have any power unless there is a plan in place.
“I’m glad we’re having this conversation,” Culp said. “I’ve seen racism in our city.”
She wanted to know how several of the proposed organizations would begin or renew operations.
“A committee won’t end racism.”
Baxter responded that a commission could be created in Anderson to begin to address the problem and bring an end to racism.
“No one wants to acknowledge the elephant in the room,” she said. “We want Anderson to join our fight.”
Crumes said the resolution is a beginning to address the problem.
“This is the start of the process,” said Councilman Ollie H. Dixon. “We need to pass this resolution.”
Here are the eight points of the resolution:
• Develop policies to dismantle systemic racism.
• Develop a plan to address the cause of inequities.
• Identify problems and solutions for those historically not receiving adequate health care.
• Provide data that documents health care inequities in Anderson and Madison County.
• Collect data to understand the impact of racism on local health, including jobs, housing, transportation and education.
• Focus on meeting the needs of the community.
• Develop direct programs to address the negative impact of racism on health care.
• Advocate for state and federal funding to combat systemic racism.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.